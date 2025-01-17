Short Interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Increases By 77.3%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the December 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Yunji Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of YJ opened at $1.65 on Friday. Yunji has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

