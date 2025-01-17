Short Interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Increases By 77.3%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the December 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Yunji Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of YJ opened at $1.65 on Friday. Yunji has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.46.
Yunji Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yunji
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- About the Markup Calculator
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.