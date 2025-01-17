Short Interest in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Declines By 21.3%

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,210,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 32,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck acquired 492,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $5,048,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,280,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,875,135.25. This trade represents a 4.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,266,807 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,885.42. This trade represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $987,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 118,286 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of ZI opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.45, a PEG ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.01. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

