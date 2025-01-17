Sidoti Csr Lifts Earnings Estimates for FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for FreightCar America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for FreightCar America’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

FreightCar America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FreightCar America

In related news, Director James R. Meyer acquired 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,316.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 838,278 shares in the company, valued at $9,003,105.72. The trade was a 2.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

