Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,360 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter worth about $2,888,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Gevo by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,312,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 812,870 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of GEVO opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.77.

In other news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 26,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $63,779.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,859.10. This represents a 7.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

