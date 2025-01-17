Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,023 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $215.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.96. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $222.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

