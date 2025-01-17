Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

SIG stock opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $54.44 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.61.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $756,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,993,817.08. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $332,066.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,848.55. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,809,000 after purchasing an additional 149,934 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

