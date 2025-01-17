Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.06. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $116.49.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $616.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.52 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 30.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $923,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 106,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

