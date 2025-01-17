Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,180 ($14.44) target price on the stock.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

SN stock opened at GBX 1,010.50 ($12.36) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 981.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,072.75. The company has a market cap of £8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,742.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84.



Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Rogers purchased 71,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 972 ($11.89) per share, with a total value of £699,062.40 ($855,331.46). Also, insider Rupert Soames acquired 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 936 ($11.45) per share, for a total transaction of £50,019.84 ($61,201.32). Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.



