SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $16.30 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 163.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $96,430.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,823.08. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer acquired 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,355.70. This trade represents a 197.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,009,264 shares of company stock valued at $416,889,795. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

