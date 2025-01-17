Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Shares Down 7.1% – Should You Sell?

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Sonendo Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

Sonendo Company Profile

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

