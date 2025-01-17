South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SOBO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. CIBC upgraded South Bow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on South Bow in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Bow currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of South Bow stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41. South Bow has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $27.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,810,000.

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

