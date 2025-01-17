South Bow (SOBO) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) is one of 9,360 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare South Bow to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

South Bow pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. As a group, “” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 112.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for South Bow and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Bow 2 4 1 2 2.33 South Bow Competitors 4119 23114 28927 686 2.46

Valuation and Earnings

South Bow presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.79%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 616.82%. Given South Bow’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe South Bow has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares South Bow and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio South Bow N/A N/A N/A South Bow Competitors $7.43 billion $245.83 million -61.65

South Bow’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than South Bow.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares South Bow and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Bow N/A N/A N/A South Bow Competitors -1,169.23% -15.43% -3.32%

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

