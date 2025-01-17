S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Raised by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in S&P Global by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 3,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $504.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.36. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $533.29. The stock has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.62.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

