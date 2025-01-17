SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Stake Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 141,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $322,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $47.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

