Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Trading 3% Higher – Here’s Why

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.08. 497,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,111,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Spectral AI Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

Spectral AI Company Profile

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

