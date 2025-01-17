Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SFM opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $48.98 and a 12 month high of $155.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.65 and a 200-day moving average of $116.19.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $657,462.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,669.44. The trade was a 30.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $1,527,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,571.64. This trade represents a 25.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,950. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,020,000 after acquiring an additional 156,175 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $13,348,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth about $3,252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,561,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

