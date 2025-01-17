SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

SSRM stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.61. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 119.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

