Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Trading Up 8.1% – What’s Next?

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 4,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Starpharma Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

