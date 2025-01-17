State Street (NYSE:STT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Get State Street alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. State Street has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that State Street will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of State Street by 20.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in State Street by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 137,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in State Street by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 145,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 41,180 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 20,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.