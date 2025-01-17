Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHOO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. Steven Madden has a one year low of $37.99 and a one year high of $50.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $624.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.89 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 8,180.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 535,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,214,000 after purchasing an additional 528,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,812,000 after buying an additional 49,075 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 439,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,513,000 after buying an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,614,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,942 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Further Reading

