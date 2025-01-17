Stifel Canada Boosts Earnings Estimates for FirstService

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Stifel Canada upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstService in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $7.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.03. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from C$182.00 to C$194.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

FirstService Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FSV opened at C$259.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.67, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. FirstService has a 12 month low of C$193.77 and a 12 month high of C$278.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$264.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$245.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28.

Insider Transactions at FirstService

In other news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$272.31, for a total value of C$1,204,982.02. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$268.69, for a total transaction of C$53,738.00. Insiders sold 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

