Stifel Canada Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for CIGI

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.59. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIGI. StockNews.com downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $167.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $101.01 and a one year high of $156.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.14.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 544.7% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 40,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 34,384 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colliers International Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 44,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,261,000 after acquiring an additional 340,691 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth $1,629,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Stories

