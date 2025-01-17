Stifel Canada Has Weak Outlook for NFI Group FY2025 Earnings

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NFI Group in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of NFI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.20.

NFI Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.74. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$10.89 and a 52 week high of C$19.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

