Stifel Canada Lowers Earnings Estimates for Candente Copper

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Candente Copper in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Candente Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Desjardins upgraded Candente Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Candente Copper has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.74.

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

