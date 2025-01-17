Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $176.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

ODFL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $189.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. The trade was a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

