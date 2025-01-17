Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark B. Rourke sold 32,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $1,061,086.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 266,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,959.70. The trade was a 10.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 18,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $603,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,014.82. This trade represents a 21.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,555 shares of company stock worth $2,153,011 over the last ninety days. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at $6,327,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 13.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

