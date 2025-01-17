Stock Traders Buy High Volume of NIKE Put Options (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 149,261 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 94,115 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.96.

Get NIKE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $71.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE has a 52 week low of $70.32 and a 52 week high of $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.