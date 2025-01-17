Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of TJX Companies Call Options (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 13,386 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 54% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,697 call options.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,318 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 13,309.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,191,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $140,008,000 after buying an additional 1,182,272 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in TJX Companies by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,912 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 281.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,235,037 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,166,000 after acquiring an additional 911,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 564.0% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,064,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,568,000 after acquiring an additional 903,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. TJX Companies has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.35.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

