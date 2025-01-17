Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Plains GP Call Options (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 10,187 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 685% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,297 call options.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 149.41%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
