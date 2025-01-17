StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $250.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -432.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $171.25 and a 52 week high of $254.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.30.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,318,000 after acquiring an additional 632,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

