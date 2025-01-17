StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

CNSL opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter valued at $2,247,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 154.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 276,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 168,210 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 36.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 518,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 139,734 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 27.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 619,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 135,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 119,575 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

