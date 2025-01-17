StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Stock Performance
Shares of CO opened at $1.00 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.
About Global Cord Blood
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Cord Blood
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.