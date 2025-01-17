StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.79.
About Zovio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.