StockNews.com Downgrades Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Sell

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 200,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,754,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 218,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.
