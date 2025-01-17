StockNews.com Downgrades Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Sell

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.72. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.48.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 200,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,754,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 218,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.