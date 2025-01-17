StockNews.com Downgrades Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.
Turning Point Brands Stock Performance
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $105.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.
Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.
Turning Point Brands Company Profile
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
