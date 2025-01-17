StockNews.com Downgrades Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to Hold

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

VIRC stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 17.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

