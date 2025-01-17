StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

ESGR opened at $327.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.57 and its 200 day moving average is $323.97. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $262.54 and a 12-month high of $348.48.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Enstar Group

In other news, Director Bernard F. Becker sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.44, for a total transaction of $32,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,775.76. The trade was a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

