StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

First of Long Island Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. First of Long Island has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $263.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 124.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in First of Long Island by 87.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in First of Long Island during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.