StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rave Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

