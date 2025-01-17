StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.