StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $2.95.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Investors
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.