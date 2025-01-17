StockNews.com Upgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to “Buy”

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

EXLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Shares of EXLS opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. ExlService has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $4,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,240 shares in the company, valued at $50,073,396.80. The trade was a 7.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $160,562.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,249. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 426,458 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,514. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in ExlService by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 331,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

