StockNews.com Upgrades MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) to “Buy”

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
MillerKnoll Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $970.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MillerKnoll will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
