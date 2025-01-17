StockNews.com Upgrades MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) to “Buy”

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $970.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MillerKnoll will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

About MillerKnoll

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,901,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,864,000 after acquiring an additional 377,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 26.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

