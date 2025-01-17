Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.6% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 52,498 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,630,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The firm had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.45%.
AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $261.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.85.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
