Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$95.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$82.00. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.64.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$84.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77, a current ratio of 65.29 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$85.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.15. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$64.38 and a one year high of C$88.54. The firm has a market cap of C$48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Linda Dougherty acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$84.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$492,014.00. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 85,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.71, for a total transaction of C$7,280,231.53. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

