Sunshine Biopharma Appoints Michel Roy as Chief Commercial Officer

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. recently announced the appointment of Mr. Michel Roy as the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. The appointment, effective from January 13, 2025, signifies a strategic move to enhance the company’s commercial strategy and drive growth initiatives.

Get alerts:

Mr. Roy, aged 57, brings with him a wealth of experience spanning various leadership roles in business development, licensing, sales, and operations management within the pharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining Sunshine Biopharma, Mr. Roy founded and led the Canadian operations of Shilpa Medicare Ltd., a multinational pharmaceutical company, and served as Vice President, Business Development and Sales at Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. His extensive background includes strategic planning, business development, sales, financial management, and regulatory affairs.

Under the terms of his employment agreement, Mr. Roy will receive an initial annual base salary of $400,000 CAD, with provisions for annual increases tied to the US Consumer Price Index. In the event of termination without cause, Mr. Roy is entitled to a severance payment of $500,000 CAD along with appropriate notice as per applicable law.

Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma, expressed optimism about Mr. Roy joining the executive team, highlighting his proven track record in driving commercial growth and strategic initiatives. Mr. Roy’s appointment is expected to play a crucial role in advancing the company’s commercial efforts and expanding its market presence.

Following the official announcement of Mr. Roy’s appointment, Sunshine Biopharma issued a press release on January 15, 2025, welcoming him as the Chief Commercial Officer. The company’s focus on bringing in leadership with substantial experience underscores its commitment to achieving ambitious goals and driving commercial success.

As part of Sunshine Biopharma’s ongoing initiatives, the company is actively engaged in a proprietary drug development program, which includes promising drug candidates like NIOPEG®, a biosimilar of NEULASTA®, and other innovative therapies targeted at various therapeutic areas.

For more information about Sunshine Biopharma and its current portfolio of drugs, as well as ongoing research and development activities, interested parties can visit the company’s official website at www.sunshinebiopharma.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Interested parties are encouraged to review the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for more detailed information on potential risks associated with the company’s activities and operations.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Sunshine Biopharma’s 8K filing here.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.

Recommended Stories