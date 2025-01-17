Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 26,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 52,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada.

