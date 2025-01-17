T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $112.13 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $100.49 and a one year high of $125.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $15,907,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $745,169,000 after acquiring an additional 231,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.