TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNX. Cfra upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $137.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average is $118.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $98.70 and a 52 week high of $138.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Simon Leung sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $769,689.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,664.63. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total value of $2,352,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,080 shares in the company, valued at $13,065,229.60. This trade represents a 15.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,329 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 45.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $1,634,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 20.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,707,000 after buying an additional 813,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

