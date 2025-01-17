Ted Buchan & Co Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ted Buchan & Co lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 52,498 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $12,630,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.85.

Apple Stock Down 4.0 %

AAPL stock opened at $228.26 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

