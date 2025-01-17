Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TFX stock opened at $181.41 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $171.69 and a twelve month high of $256.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.42 and a 200 day moving average of $215.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

